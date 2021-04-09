CSL Quick Six: Panthers 8th Pick, NFL Jersey Number Restrictions, and favorite traditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 9, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely, and Joe Murano.

  1. Which golfer do you think is going to make a big move at the Masters Saturday?
  2. What should the Panthers do with the 8th pick?
  3. How do you feel about the proposal for the NFL to ease Jersey number restrictions to allow position players and defensive players to wear single-digit numbers?
  4. What should be done to Michael Conforto for leaning into a pitch in the METS win on Thursday?
  5. What’s your favorite tradition in professional sports?
  6. Si Woo Kim Broke his putter in frustration at the Masters Friday. What’s the worst thing you’ve done in frustration playing or watching a sport?

