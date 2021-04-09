CSL Quick Six: Panthers 8th Pick, NFL Jersey Number Restrictions, and favorite traditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 9, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely, and Joe Murano.
- Which golfer do you think is going to make a big move at the Masters Saturday?
- What should the Panthers do with the 8th pick?
- How do you feel about the proposal for the NFL to ease Jersey number restrictions to allow position players and defensive players to wear single-digit numbers?
- What should be done to Michael Conforto for leaning into a pitch in the METS win on Thursday?
- What’s your favorite tradition in professional sports?
- Si Woo Kim Broke his putter in frustration at the Masters Friday. What’s the worst thing you’ve done in frustration playing or watching a sport?