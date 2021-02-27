CSL Quick Six: North Dakota State, Josh Gordon and being pregnant

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 27, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and special guest Alex Andrejev.
- We’ve already had two first time winners this season. Who’s going to be the next driver to get their first cup win this season?
- North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak was snapped with a 38-14 loss to Southern Illinois. Does their streak of 3-straight FCS championships come to an end this year?
- Do you think Charlotte FC will make the playoffs in their first season in 2022?
- Josh Gordon is joining Johnny Manziel in the fan controlled football league. Will either one of these guys ever make it back to the NFL?
- If you could go on a road trip with any NASCAR driver, who would it be and why?
- Being pregnant is obviously a blessing but what’s the worst part about being pregnant right now?