CSL Quick Six: North Dakota State, Josh Gordon and being pregnant

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 27, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and special guest Alex Andrejev.

  1. We’ve already had two first time winners this season. Who’s going to be the next driver to get their first cup win this season?
  2. North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak was snapped with a 38-14 loss to Southern Illinois. Does their streak of 3-straight FCS championships come to an end this year?
  3. Do you think Charlotte FC will make the playoffs in their first season in 2022?
  4. Josh Gordon is joining Johnny Manziel in the fan controlled football league. Will either one of these guys ever make it back to the NFL?
  5. If you could go on a road trip with any NASCAR driver, who would it be and why?
  6. Being pregnant is obviously a blessing but what’s the worst part about being pregnant right now?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories