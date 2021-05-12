CSL Quick Six: NFL schedules, shoe deals and college tailgates

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 12, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Mauceri, Brien Blakely and Al Wallace.

  1. Which non-Panthers game on the schedule are you most excited for?
  2. The Packers are still the only team in the NFL who have yet to play an international game. Do you think Aaron Rodgers has something to do with that?
  3. At first glance, which NFL team has the easiest schedule?
  4. Will Rod Bind’Amour win the Jack Adams award for best coach in the NFL?
  5. Breanna Stewart is about to get her own signature shoe from Puma. Which Carolina-based athlete would you like to see get their own signature shoe?
  6. Barstool Sports lists the Gamecocks as the best college football tailgate in South Carolina and App State as the best in North Carolina. Any disagreements?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories