CSL Quick Six: NFL schedules, shoe deals and college tailgates

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 12, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Mauceri, Brien Blakely and Al Wallace.
- Which non-Panthers game on the schedule are you most excited for?
- The Packers are still the only team in the NFL who have yet to play an international game. Do you think Aaron Rodgers has something to do with that?
- At first glance, which NFL team has the easiest schedule?
- Will Rod Bind’Amour win the Jack Adams award for best coach in the NFL?
- Breanna Stewart is about to get her own signature shoe from Puma. Which Carolina-based athlete would you like to see get their own signature shoe?
- Barstool Sports lists the Gamecocks as the best college football tailgate in South Carolina and App State as the best in North Carolina. Any disagreements?