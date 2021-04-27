CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, NASCAR and NHL on TNT

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 27, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Matt Lombardo.

  1. Will Julio Jones get dealt by the Falcons before Thursday?
  2. What NFL team do you think brings the most shock in the first round of the draft?
  3. Do you believe the Panthers will target a linebacker at any point in the draft?
  4. Will we have 16 different 16 Cup Series winners at the end of this NASCAR season?
  5. Kyler Murray said his favorite game is Mario Kart. Who’s your go-to Mario Kart character?
  6. Turner Sports has inked a new deal with the NHL starting next season. How soon until we see Shaq or Charles Barkley calling a hockey game?

