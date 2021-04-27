CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, NASCAR and NHL on TNT

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 27, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Matt Lombardo.
- Will Julio Jones get dealt by the Falcons before Thursday?
- What NFL team do you think brings the most shock in the first round of the draft?
- Do you believe the Panthers will target a linebacker at any point in the draft?
- Will we have 16 different 16 Cup Series winners at the end of this NASCAR season?
- Kyler Murray said his favorite game is Mario Kart. Who’s your go-to Mario Kart character?
- Turner Sports has inked a new deal with the NHL starting next season. How soon until we see Shaq or Charles Barkley calling a hockey game?