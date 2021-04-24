CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, MLB surprises and Oscars

Quick Six
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 24, 2021, Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Morgan Frances, Amanda Cox and Will Palaszczuk.

  1. What sort of impact will LaMelo Ball have immediately upon return?
  2. The draft is back to where players and fans can attend. Do you think that makes the experience better?
  3. What’s the bigger baseball surprise? The Yankees in last place of Royals in first?
  4. What traction have you noticed that Charlotte FC is picking up so far?
  5. It’s Oscars weekend. Favorite movie of past year?
  6. A Twitter poll is causing debate, so we need answers. Kit Kat or Snickers?

