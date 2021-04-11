CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, Hornets and Masters snacks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 11, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims and Trevor Sikkema.
- Will the Patriots/Belichick make a surprise move to try and grab a quarterback in this draft?
- After the loss to the Hawks, how do the Hornets finish the homestand against the Lakers and Cavs?
- Cleveland, Vegas and Kansas City are all in line to host the draft soon. Which other city would give the best hosting experience and should be added to the hosting duties?
- Favorite city to see an NFL game that’s not in Charlotte?
- It’s Masters Sunday, what’s your preferred Masters snack? Egg salad, Pimento Cheese or other?
- What’s a bucket list sporting event you’ve yet to witness in person?