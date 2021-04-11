CSL Quick Six: NFL Draft, Hornets and Masters snacks

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 11, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims and Trevor Sikkema.

  1. Will the Patriots/Belichick make a surprise move to try and grab a quarterback in this draft?
  2. After the loss to the Hawks, how do the Hornets finish the homestand against the Lakers and Cavs?
  3. Cleveland, Vegas and Kansas City are all in line to host the draft soon. Which other city would give the best hosting experience and should be added to the hosting duties?
  4. Favorite city to see an NFL game that’s not in Charlotte?
  5. It’s Masters Sunday, what’s your preferred Masters snack? Egg salad, Pimento Cheese or other?
  6. What’s a bucket list sporting event you’ve yet to witness in person?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories