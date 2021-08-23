CSL Quick Six: NFC South, sports record, carnival food

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 23, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and Shaquira Speaks.
- You absurdly excited for our fantasy league this year? How much studying have you done?
- Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run. The second most among active players. Albert Pujols has 677. Who’s the next player to hit 500 dingers?
- Give me the finishing order of the NFC South this season?
- What’s the most unbreakable record in sports?
- It’s your husband’s birthday today. What’s the gift this year?
- What’s the best carnival food?