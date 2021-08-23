CSL Quick Six: NFC South, sports record, carnival food

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 23, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and Shaquira Speaks.

  1. You absurdly excited for our fantasy league this year? How much studying have you done?
  2. Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run. The second most among active players. Albert Pujols has 677. Who’s the next player to hit 500 dingers?
  3. Give me the finishing order of the NFC South this season?
  4. What’s the most unbreakable record in sports?
  5. It’s your husband’s birthday today. What’s the gift this year?
  6. What’s the best carnival food?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

