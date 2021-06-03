CSL Quick Six: Nets or Knicks, Jimmie Johnson, social media apps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Joe Murano and Ryan Kruger.

  1. We just talked about USFL coming back. What’s the one thing that stands out when you think back on the history of the USFL?
  2. Would you say the Nets are New York’s team now, or will that forever be the title given to the Knicks?
  3. Tokyo’s Olympic chief organizer says the Olympics are 100 percent on, despite 14,000 volunteers dropping out. Any concern hearing that headline?
  4. 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson currently in his rookie season for Indycar. Do you see him actually being successful in this series?
  5. Naomi Osaka has been in the news as an advocate for mental health stating post-game press conferences cause anxiety for her. Should athletes be given the option to opt-out of meeting with the press?
  6. Of all the social media apps that you’re on, which one would you easily be able to delete forever?

