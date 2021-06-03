CSL Quick Six: Nets or Knicks, Jimmie Johnson, social media apps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Joe Murano and Ryan Kruger.
- We just talked about USFL coming back. What’s the one thing that stands out when you think back on the history of the USFL?
- Would you say the Nets are New York’s team now, or will that forever be the title given to the Knicks?
- Tokyo’s Olympic chief organizer says the Olympics are 100 percent on, despite 14,000 volunteers dropping out. Any concern hearing that headline?
- 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson currently in his rookie season for Indycar. Do you see him actually being successful in this series?
- Naomi Osaka has been in the news as an advocate for mental health stating post-game press conferences cause anxiety for her. Should athletes be given the option to opt-out of meeting with the press?
- Of all the social media apps that you’re on, which one would you easily be able to delete forever?