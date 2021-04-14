CSL Quick Six: NCAA transfers, baseball players and load management

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 14, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Al Wallace.
- The Atlantic League, which includes the Gastonia Honey Hunters, is moving the mound back a foot as a test. Good or bad idea?
- NCAA is going to allow transfers to play football and basketball without sitting out a season. Only one time. Good or bad?
- Mark Cuban says the play-in tournament is an enormous mistake. What says you?
- Who’s your favorite baseball player of all time?
- Which athlete caused you to be the most star-struck?
- I give you the rest of the time to air your feelings on “load management” in the NBA.