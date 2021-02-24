CSL Quick Six: NBA logo, Devin Booker and Tom Brady

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 24 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely:

  1. Kyrie Irving wants the NBA logo changed from Jerry West to Kobe Bryant. Should the logo be changed?
  2. Devin Booker was named an All-Star replacement today after LeBron campaigned for him by tweeting Book is the most disrespected player in the league. Does LeBron now have to pick Booker first in the All-Star draft?
  3. Shohei Ohtani topped out at 97 miles per hour throwing live batting practice today. Is this the season he finally puts it all together?
  4. The Steelers say they want Big Ben back at QB. Is that a mistake given how he looked in the playoffs?
  5. The Bucs GM said they’d like to keep Tom Brady beyond his two-year contract that ends after the 2021 season. How much longer will Brady play?
  6. Would you rather win a championship despite not playing a single minute all season or be the leading scorer and an All-Star on the worst team in the league?

Copyright 2021

