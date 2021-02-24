CSL Quick Six: NBA logo, Devin Booker and Tom Brady

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feb. 24 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely:
- Kyrie Irving wants the NBA logo changed from Jerry West to Kobe Bryant. Should the logo be changed?
- Devin Booker was named an All-Star replacement today after LeBron campaigned for him by tweeting Book is the most disrespected player in the league. Does LeBron now have to pick Booker first in the All-Star draft?
- Shohei Ohtani topped out at 97 miles per hour throwing live batting practice today. Is this the season he finally puts it all together?
- The Steelers say they want Big Ben back at QB. Is that a mistake given how he looked in the playoffs?
- The Bucs GM said they’d like to keep Tom Brady beyond his two-year contract that ends after the 2021 season. How much longer will Brady play?
- Would you rather win a championship despite not playing a single minute all season or be the leading scorer and an All-Star on the worst team in the league?