CSL Quick Six: NASCAR trophies, Olympics, Father’s Day

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Ernesto Lupercio is thankful for life after nearly losing it Saturday night. He and a friend are on the search to find a cell phone that was lost during a Juneteenth celebration.

York County deputies say multiple shots were fired around 11:30 pm near Oak Ridge Road and Bellaire Circle, sending hundreds of people running. Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old, and deputies say several cars were hit by bullets.