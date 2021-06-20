CSL Quick Six: NASCAR trophies, Olympics, Father’s Day

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 20, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano, Al Wallace and Kelly Crandall.

  1. You get the guitar for winning at Nashville and Grandfather Clock at Martinsville. What’s your favorite trophy in NASCAR?
  2. Which Olympic event are you looking forward to most?
  3. Of the teams left in the NHL Playoffs…Vegas, Montreal, Tampa and the Islanders, who do you like to win the cup?
  4. Which NASCAR Driver would make the best NFL player?
  5. What’s the best Father’s Day gift you’ve ever received?
  6. What sport do you wish they added to the Olympics?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories