CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, pump up songs and pumpkin spice

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 17, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Corey LaJoie, Coach Matt Jenkins and Curtis Fuller.
- Who’s going to have the biggest season for the Panthers not named CMC?
- What’s the biggest thing you’re looking for in day two between the Panthers and Ravens?
- What fellow NASCAR driver have you learned to love?
- What’s the one pump up song the kids play that gets you jacked too?
- All things even, who you wanna race in a 1-on-1?
- Pumpkin spice everything has hit the shelves. You a fan or nah?