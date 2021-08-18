CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, pump up songs and pumpkin spice

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - New school year, same old problems with traffic. Folks in Indian Land are now trying to figure out the best way to minimize their time in the school drop-off and pick-up lines all over the district.

One Facebook post says "I have to pick up my kids at 3:10. I'm leaving my house at 1:20 and waiting forever to get them. Best time to leave to avoid traffic without it being almost two hours before my kid's pick up?"