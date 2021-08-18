CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, pump up songs and pumpkin spice

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 17, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Corey LaJoie, Coach Matt Jenkins and Curtis Fuller.

  1. Who’s going to have the biggest season for the Panthers not named CMC?
  2. What’s the biggest thing you’re looking for in day two between the Panthers and Ravens?
  3. What fellow NASCAR driver have you learned to love?
  4. What’s the one pump up song the kids play that gets you jacked too?
  5. All things even, who you wanna race in a 1-on-1?
  6. Pumpkin spice everything has hit the shelves. You a fan or nah?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories