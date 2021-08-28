CSL Quick Six: NASCAR playoffs, Deshaun Watson and CFB

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 28, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and Wes Bryant.
- College Football began today but all teams will be in action next Saturday. What game are you most looking forward to watching on September 4?
- Who will be the first NASCAR driver to win the Cup Series playoffs?
- What Panthers player has surprised you the most this preseason?
- Dolphins have apparently emerged as the front runner for Deshaun Watson. Are you surprised by this?
- What’s your favorite College Football tradition?
- Best CFB Mascot?