CSL Quick Six: NASCAR playoffs, Deshaun Watson and CFB

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 28, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and Wes Bryant.

  1. College Football began today but all teams will be in action next Saturday. What game are you most looking forward to watching on September 4?
  2. Who will be the first NASCAR driver to win the Cup Series playoffs?
  3. What Panthers player has surprised you the most this preseason?
  4. Dolphins have apparently emerged as the front runner for Deshaun Watson. Are you surprised by this?
  5. What’s your favorite College Football tradition?
  6. Best CFB Mascot?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories