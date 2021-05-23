CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, Phil Mickelson and best sports weekend

Quick Six
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 23, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Brad Gillie.

  1. Who is your early pick to win the Coca-Cola 600?
  2. Favorite part about covering the 600?
  3. This was the first Cup Series race in Austin. Does NASCAR need more new races on the circuit?
  4. Play-in Wizards give Philly a fight today. Does Washington win any games in this first round?
  5. Phil Mickelson wins the PGA Championship this weekend. Do you have a proudest golf accomplishment?
  6. Best sports weekend: Memorial Day, Thanksgiving or other?

