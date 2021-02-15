CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, Gus Malzahn and Jalen Johnson

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday’s Quick Six with Brien Blakely and special guest Hannah Newhouse.
- Who’s one former NASCAR driver that you wish you had the opportunity to cover and see race in person?
- Former Auburn HC Gus Malzahn was just named the head coach at UCF. Did UCF hit a home run hire?
- Who’s one NASCAR driver that might be flying under the radar right now that shouldn’t be?
- Duke’s Jalen Johnson opted out with just 3 weeks left in the regular season. Do you view that as quitting or not?
- If you could win one race in NASCAR, which race would it be and why?
- Cam Newton says he once spent thousands, maybe millions of dollars on clothes that he wore once. What’s the most you’re willing to spend on clothes?