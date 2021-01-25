CSL Quick Six: MLB season start, McGregor and the Royal Rumble

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Tommy Viola and Josh Klein!

  1. Do you think Major League Baseball will start on time with the Cactus League looking for a delay in spring training?
  2. Conor McGregor has officially asked for a rubber match with Dustin Portier. Will the UFC grant it?
  3. Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame debate last 18 in Canton. How long will that discussion take for his brother, Eli to get into the hall?
  4. Many big companies aren’t doing Super Bowl ads this year. What is your favorite Super Bowl ad of all time?
  5. You’re a part of a group that wants to bring WWE’s Royal Rumble to Charlotte. Who do you think will win Sunday’s rumble match?
  6. Harry Potter is getting a TV series. What other movie franchise would you like to see come to TV?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral