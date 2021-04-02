CSL Quick Six: MLB Mid-Summer Classic, Jalen Hurts jersey number, shocking sports moments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CSL Quick Six with FOX 46’s Josh Sims, Joe Murano and Molly Cotten.

  1. The All-Star game will not be in Atlanta this summer. Who should land the mid-summer classic?
  2. Bill Self gets a lifetime contract with Kansas today. What dream job would you sign up to do for life?
  3. Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser is in talks to become Oklahoma’s next head coach. Can he bring that same magic to Oklahoma without Sister Jean?
  4. Jalen Hurts announced he’s switching his jersey number from #2 to #1. What’s the best jersey number for a quarterback?
  5. Which walk-off moment would you pick: Game-winning three, walk-off homerun, or game-winning touchdown?
  6. What’s the most shocking sports moment of your lifetime?

