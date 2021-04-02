CSL Quick Six: MLB Mid-Summer Classic, Jalen Hurts jersey number, shocking sports moments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CSL Quick Six with FOX 46’s Josh Sims, Joe Murano and Molly Cotten.
- The All-Star game will not be in Atlanta this summer. Who should land the mid-summer classic?
- Bill Self gets a lifetime contract with Kansas today. What dream job would you sign up to do for life?
- Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser is in talks to become Oklahoma’s next head coach. Can he bring that same magic to Oklahoma without Sister Jean?
- Jalen Hurts announced he’s switching his jersey number from #2 to #1. What’s the best jersey number for a quarterback?
- Which walk-off moment would you pick: Game-winning three, walk-off homerun, or game-winning touchdown?
- What’s the most shocking sports moment of your lifetime?