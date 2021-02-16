CSL Quick Six: MLB, Deshaun Watson and heckling

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tuesday night Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely!
- If you’re Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, who are you willing to give up to get Deshaun Watson?
- Blake Griffin will soon have a new team. Could you see him fitting in Charlotte?
- Pitchers and catchers report tomorrow. What big Major League storyline are you most excited for?
- What’s the best heckling job you’ve ever done at a major sporting event?
- Who would be the better NFL quarterback? Shane Falco from the replacements or Johnny Moxon from varsity blues?