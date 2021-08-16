CSL Quick Six: MLB changes, Patriots QBs, sports moment in person

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 16, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Walker Mehl and Elisa Raffa.

  1. Are you worried about the Hornets going winless in this summer league?
  2. You become MLB commissioner tomorrow. What’s the first rule change you’re going to make?
  3. Bill Belichick has not said which QB will start Week 1 for the Patriots but who do you think gets the start? Cam Newton or Mac Jones?
  4. LiAngelo Ball making a case to make an NBA roster this season. But does he make the Hornets roster?
  5. Which team has the better color look: Panthers or Hornets?
  6. If you could go back in time and witness a sports moment in person, what game would we find you at?

