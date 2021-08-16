CSL Quick Six: MLB changes, Patriots QBs, sports moment in person

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 16, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Walker Mehl and Elisa Raffa.
- Are you worried about the Hornets going winless in this summer league?
- You become MLB commissioner tomorrow. What’s the first rule change you’re going to make?
- Bill Belichick has not said which QB will start Week 1 for the Patriots but who do you think gets the start? Cam Newton or Mac Jones?
- LiAngelo Ball making a case to make an NBA roster this season. But does he make the Hornets roster?
- Which team has the better color look: Panthers or Hornets?
- If you could go back in time and witness a sports moment in person, what game would we find you at?