CSL Quick Six: Michael Jordan, Von Miller and NFL uniforms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Sports Live Wednesday, Feb. 17 Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.
- Today is Michael Jordan’s 58th birthday. What’s your favorite MJ moment?
- The Broncos are “likely” to decline Von Miller’s 2021 team option, which would make him an unrestricted free agent. Where will he land and should the Panthers try to get him?
- Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball. Did he make a mistake not sticking with football?
- If team’s don’t perform well in European Futbol (soccer) they get relegated to a lower division. Should American sports adopt this rule to prevent tanking?
- The Jaguars announced they are switching from black to teal as their primary home uniform color. Who has the best uniforms in the NFL?
- Better football coach movie speech…Tony D’Amato’s “Inches” speech in Any Given Sunday or Herman Boone’s “Gettysburg Speech” in Remember the Titans?