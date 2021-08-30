CSL Quick Six: Mets booing, Bishop Sycamore and recess games

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 30, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.

1. Should fans ever boo their own team and did Javier Baez get it right in returning the favor?

2. Will we see an early upset this weekend in College Football? If so, which one?

3. Officially playoff time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Who’s your pick to win in Darlington this weekend?

4. Came out today that Bishop Sycamore is a fake high school, lied to ESPN to get on National TV. Should we be impressed that they were able to pull this off?

5. Are you as fed up with Bryson DeChambeau as I am? Or do you find him entertaining?

6. What’s the best recess game. Wiffle ball, dodgeball or kickball?