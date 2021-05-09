CSL Quick Six: Martin Truex, favorite ballpark food and DK Metcalf

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A tragedy on Mother's Day has Patrina Bell concerned. She lives on Douglas Street near First Baptist Church in Cleveland County, where investigators said a 2-year-old was shot inside a home during a possible drive-by shooting.

Bell was at home when shots rang out. She didn’t hear any gunfire but came down to see the scene for herself. She remembers seeing the little boy playing in the front yard with his mother.