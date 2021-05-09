CSL Quick Six: Martin Truex, favorite ballpark food and DK Metcalf

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 9, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Steve Post.

  1. What was your favorite throwback look for the weekend?
  2. Does Martin Truex Jr. pick up more wins this year?
  3. Just had the PGA Tour here at Quail Hollow. Which NASCAR driver do you think makes the best golfer?
  4. What’s the Hornets ceiling if fully healthy?
  5. It’s minor league season. What’s your favorite ballpark food and why?
  6. DK Metcalf ran an Olympic qualifier today. What’s your favorite non-traditional Olympic sport?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

