CSL Quick Six: Mack Jones, MLB uniforms, Hall of Fame inductions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Roman Harper.
- Of these struggling baseball teams, which are you the most concerned about: The Braves, White Sox or Yankees?
- Do you honestly believe Mack Jones is the third-best QB in the draft?
- Was Luka Doncic’s game-winner last night skill or luck?
- Who has the most iconic uniforms in Major League Baseball?
- (For Roman) outside the beast mode play against Seattle, what’s your most embarrassing football moment?
- Who would you want to induct you into the Hall of Fame and which Hall of Fame?