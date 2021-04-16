CSL Quick Six: Mack Jones, MLB uniforms, Hall of Fame inductions

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Roman Harper.

  1. Of these struggling baseball teams, which are you the most concerned about: The Braves, White Sox or Yankees?
  2. Do you honestly believe Mack Jones is the third-best QB in the draft?
  3. Was Luka Doncic’s game-winner last night skill or luck?
  4. Who has the most iconic uniforms in Major League Baseball?
  5. (For Roman) outside the beast mode play against Seattle, what’s your most embarrassing football moment?
  6. Who would you want to induct you into the Hall of Fame and which Hall of Fame?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories