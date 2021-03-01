CSL Quick Six: Mac Jones, Hornets and WWE

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Sports Live with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and special guest Josh Klein.

  1. If you were Scott Fitterer, what are you giving up to get Deshaun Watson?
  2. Will Mac Jones be available at No. 8 in the NFL Draft? Would you take him?
  3. The Hornets continue to impress the league. Do you think they’ll be the eighth seed or better come playoff time?
  4. Red Sox were forced to use the new mercy rule on pitcher Garrett Richards today. They stopped him after 23 pitches with only one out. How embarrassing is that as a player?
  5. What is your dream main event for WWE Smackdown?
  6. What would your WWE finishing move be?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories