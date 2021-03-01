CSL Quick Six: Mac Jones, Hornets and WWE

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Sports Live with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and special guest Josh Klein.
- If you were Scott Fitterer, what are you giving up to get Deshaun Watson?
- Will Mac Jones be available at No. 8 in the NFL Draft? Would you take him?
- The Hornets continue to impress the league. Do you think they’ll be the eighth seed or better come playoff time?
- Red Sox were forced to use the new mercy rule on pitcher Garrett Richards today. They stopped him after 23 pitches with only one out. How embarrassing is that as a player?
- What is your dream main event for WWE Smackdown?
- What would your WWE finishing move be?