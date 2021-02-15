CSL Quick Six: Lombardi trophy controversy, rain delays and Valentine’s Day romance

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunday night Quick Six on CSL with Josh Sims and Will Kunkel.

1. The daughter of the maker of the Vince Lombardi Trophy is calling for Tom Brady to apologize for throwing the trophy. Should he?

2. The Packers may have interest in bringing in JJ Watt. Is that a good fit?

3. Draft scouts are critical of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson because he wasn’t voted as team captain. Is that a big deal or no?

4. Of all the drivers that crashed early in the Daytona 500, who would you have liked to see finish the race?

5. What’s the best thing to do during a rain delay at the Daytona 500?

6. Big on Valentine’s Day or no?