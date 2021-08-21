CSL Quick Six: LiAngelo Ball, Joey Slye, Netflix

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 21, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Sam Farber.
- Was the hype real for LiAngelo Ball out in Las Vegas?
- How soon will the Panthers bring in someone to compete with Joey Slye?
- A lot of exciting names on the Hornets roster this year. Anyone already going under the radar that shouldn’t be?
- Is it acceptable to go to a random game and wear another team’s jersey? Example: Wearing a Packers jersey to the Ravens-Panthers game.
- LaMelo Ball featured in GQ this week. If you had to give his style a name what would you call it?
- What’s the last thing you watched on Netflix?