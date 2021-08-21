CSL Quick Six: LiAngelo Ball, Joey Slye, Netflix

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 21, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Sam Farber.

  1. Was the hype real for LiAngelo Ball out in Las Vegas?
  2. How soon will the Panthers bring in someone to compete with Joey Slye?
  3. A lot of exciting names on the Hornets roster this year. Anyone already going under the radar that shouldn’t be?
  4. Is it acceptable to go to a random game and wear another team’s jersey? Example: Wearing a Packers jersey to the Ravens-Panthers game.
  5. LaMelo Ball featured in GQ this week. If you had to give his style a name what would you call it?
  6. What’s the last thing you watched on Netflix?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories