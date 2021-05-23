CSL Quick Six: LeBron James, TV series and speechless sports plays

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 22, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Morgan Frances.

  1. Phil Mickelson has the lead at the PGA Championship. Do you think he holds on for the win Sunday?
  2. LeBron James was found to be in breach of the NBA’s health and safety protocols but won’t be suspended. Wrong move by the NBA?
  3. LeBron James will star in Space Jam this summer. Who’s another athlete you want to see star in a movie and what type of movie would it be?
  4. Which free agent should be the Hornets top priority this summer?
  5. If you could only watch one TV series the rest of your life, what would it be?
  6. What’s the last sports play you remember seeing that left you speechless?

