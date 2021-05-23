CSL Quick Six: LeBron James, TV series and speechless sports plays

(NEXSTAR) -- Just over a month after the death of her late husband, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's 5-month-old puppy has reportedly died. The dog, named Fergus after the queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I, was thought to have been a dorgi — a corgi and dachshund mix, reported PEOPLE.

Fergus was one of two puppies gifted to the monarch during the final days before the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh's passing on April 9, the magazine reported.