CSL Quick Six: LeBron James, TV series and speechless sports plays

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 22, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Morgan Frances.
- Phil Mickelson has the lead at the PGA Championship. Do you think he holds on for the win Sunday?
- LeBron James was found to be in breach of the NBA’s health and safety protocols but won’t be suspended. Wrong move by the NBA?
- LeBron James will star in Space Jam this summer. Who’s another athlete you want to see star in a movie and what type of movie would it be?
- Which free agent should be the Hornets top priority this summer?
- If you could only watch one TV series the rest of your life, what would it be?
- What’s the last sports play you remember seeing that left you speechless?