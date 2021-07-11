CSL Quick Six: LaMelo, Royal family and celebrities

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 11, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Joe Murano, Amanda Cox and Morgan Frances.

  1. LaMelo Ball wins best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYs. How does he follow it up next year?
  2. Fill in the blank and explain with anything you want. The 2021 Panthers are going to be what?
  3. Is Hendrick Motor Sports going to finish the cup playoffs in a consecutive top 3 order?
  4. The Royals were busy today in England attending every big sporting event. Wimbledon/Euro, do you get the fascination with the Royal family?
  5. We also saw David Beckham and Prince William at the Euro Final. What celebrity do you want in studio to watch you do your newscast?
  6. If you can go with celebrities like that to any sporting event you want, which one do you want to see?

