CSL Quick Six: LaMelo, Royal family and celebrities

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 11, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Joe Murano, Amanda Cox and Morgan Frances.
- LaMelo Ball wins best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYs. How does he follow it up next year?
- Fill in the blank and explain with anything you want. The 2021 Panthers are going to be what?
- Is Hendrick Motor Sports going to finish the cup playoffs in a consecutive top 3 order?
- The Royals were busy today in England attending every big sporting event. Wimbledon/Euro, do you get the fascination with the Royal family?
- We also saw David Beckham and Prince William at the Euro Final. What celebrity do you want in studio to watch you do your newscast?
- If you can go with celebrities like that to any sporting event you want, which one do you want to see?