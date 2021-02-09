CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Super Bowl ratings and Air BnB

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six live from Daytona with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.
- The Dallas Cowboys left Dak Prescott off it’s team video online…think it was on purpose?
- LaMelo Ball is on a tear right now. How many seasons will it be until we see No. 2 in an All-Star game?
- Add the Flyers to the list of teams hit by COVID-19. Will the NHL get their season in or will it be stopped by the pandemic?
- Did the pandemic play a role in the Super Bowl having its worst ratings since 2007?
- Johnny Manziel is playing football again in the new fan controlled league. Will we ever see Johnny Football play a meaningful snap again?
- Air BnB is the fan favorite nickname for LaMelo and Miles Bridges. Will it stick? Do you have something better?