CSL Quick Six: Lamar Jackson’s possible greatest showing and should the Manning brothers move?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers seem to be walking into a good situation this Thursday night, but we’re in a good situation right now. It’s Quick Six Time! Everyone’s favorite fast-paced Q&A segment. Two minutes on the clock.
- Some are calling last night’s game Lamar Jackson’s greatest showing with the Ravens defeating the Chiefs. Agree or disagree?
- Who’s had the more impressive showing through two weeks— Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford?
- Will Zane Gonzalez be the Panthers kicker after his mandatory three weeks on the active roster are up?
- Should the Manning brothers be moved to the main ESPN cast for MNF?
- Tradition as of late, WFNZ question, on a scale of 1-10 how impressive are Mac’s victory dance moves?
- If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who would it be?