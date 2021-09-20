CSL Quick Six: Lamar Jackson’s possible greatest showing and should the Manning brothers move?

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers seem to be walking into a good situation this Thursday night, but we’re in a good situation right now. It’s Quick Six Time! Everyone’s favorite fast-paced Q&A segment. Two minutes on the clock.

  • Some are calling last night’s game Lamar Jackson’s greatest showing with the Ravens defeating the Chiefs. Agree or disagree?
  • Who’s had the more impressive showing through two weeks— Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford?
  • Will Zane Gonzalez be the Panthers kicker after his mandatory three weeks on the active roster are up?
  • Should the Manning brothers be moved to the main ESPN cast for MNF?
  • Tradition as of late, WFNZ question, on a scale of 1-10 how impressive are Mac’s victory dance moves?
  • If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who would it be?

