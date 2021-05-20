CSL Quick Six: Lakers win, PGA Championship, favorite catchphrase

Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel, and Brien Blakely.
- Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak says Charlotte is becoming a free agent destination. Which realistic player would you like to add to the team next season?
- Was Lebron’s game-winning shot last night skill or luck?
- Corey Conners has the lead at the PGA Championship after round 1. Who will have the lead heading into the weekend?
- Corey Kluber threw the 6th no-hitter of the season last night. Do no-no’s still have the same luster to you?
- If you could draw up a play for the Panthers, what would you call it and how would it go?
- A lot of sportscasters have catchphrases like “cool as the other side of the pillow” by Stuart Scott. What is your favorite catchphrase?