CSL Quick Six: Lakers win, PGA Championship, favorite catchphrase

Quick Six
Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel, and Brien Blakely.

  1. Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak says Charlotte is becoming a free agent destination. Which realistic player would you like to add to the team next season?
  2. Was Lebron’s game-winning shot last night skill or luck?
  3. Corey Conners has the lead at the PGA Championship after round 1. Who will have the lead heading into the weekend?
  4. Corey Kluber threw the 6th no-hitter of the season last night. Do no-no’s still have the same luster to you?
  5. If you could draw up a play for the Panthers, what would you call it and how would it go?
  6. A lot of sportscasters have catchphrases like “cool as the other side of the pillow” by Stuart Scott. What is your favorite catchphrase?

