CSL Quick Six: Lakers win, PGA Championship, favorite catchphrase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Seven tax return preparers in Charlotte have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by preparing and filing false tax returns.

Joseph Octave and Vonyeda Carson pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2021, while Melissa Greene, Natisha Holloman, Kimberly Joline, Whitney Vargas-Medrano and Wendia Courtois pleaded guilty earlier in 2020.