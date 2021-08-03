CSL Quick Six: Lakers, Bulls and Philip Rivers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 3, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Kyle Bailey.
- Former Hornet Malik Monk has signed with the Lakers, along with Carmelo Anthony. Are the Lakers the favorite in the west already?
- Steph Curry just signed a 4-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors. Will he ever play in front of his hometown team as a Hornet?
- Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and now DeMar DeRozan going to Chicago. Are the Bulls back?
- Philip Rivers says he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL. Will we ever see Rivers back on the field?
- The Big 12 and Pac 12 are reportedly meeting about some type of partnership. Do you see the two conferences merging?
- Name a song that describes how you’re feeling right now about NBA Free Agency?