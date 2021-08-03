CSL Quick Six: Lakers, Bulls and Philip Rivers

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 3, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Kyle Bailey.

  1. Former Hornet Malik Monk has signed with the Lakers, along with Carmelo Anthony. Are the Lakers the favorite in the west already?
  2. Steph Curry just signed a 4-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors. Will he ever play in front of his hometown team as a Hornet?
  3. Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and now DeMar DeRozan going to Chicago. Are the Bulls back?
  4. Philip Rivers says he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL. Will we ever see Rivers back on the field?
  5. The Big 12 and Pac 12 are reportedly meeting about some type of partnership. Do you see the two conferences merging?
  6. Name a song that describes how you’re feeling right now about NBA Free Agency?

