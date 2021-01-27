CSL Quick Six: Kobe Bryant, Matthew Stafford and Jake Paul

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Walker Mehl and Molly Cotton!
- So many people are reflecting on the life of Kobe Bryant today. What’s your favorite memory of the Black Mamba?
- The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite right now for Super Bowl 55. Do you agree or are you betting on Tom Brady?
- Lots of NFL teams are expressing interest in Matthew Stafford. But does he actually still have a lot left in the tank to give a team?
- YouTube boxing star Jake Paul’s next fight is now against former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Money grab for Paul or legit opponent for Askren?
- No members to the baseball Hall of Fame this year but next year you’ll have ballot first timers Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Jimmy Rollins, among others. Any of those a shoe-in for you?
- Molly, you’re expecting a baby boy. Is there a sport you hope he gravitates to over others?