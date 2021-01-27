CSL Quick Six: Kobe Bryant, Matthew Stafford and Jake Paul

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Walker Mehl and Molly Cotton!

  1. So many people are reflecting on the life of Kobe Bryant today. What’s your favorite memory of the Black Mamba?
  2. The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite right now for Super Bowl 55. Do you agree or are you betting on Tom Brady?
  3. Lots of NFL teams are expressing interest in Matthew Stafford. But does he actually still have a lot left in the tank to give a team?
  4. YouTube boxing star Jake Paul’s next fight is now against former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Money grab for Paul or legit opponent for Askren?
  5. No members to the baseball Hall of Fame this year but next year you’ll have ballot first timers Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Jimmy Rollins, among others. Any of those a shoe-in for you?
  6. Molly, you’re expecting a baby boy. Is there a sport you hope he gravitates to over others?

