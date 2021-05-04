CSL Quick Six: Knights, DK Metcalf and Wells Fargo Championship

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 4, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Tommy Viola.

  1. Which player on the Knights roster are you most excited about?
  2. Which Knights player is the next one to be called up to the show?
  3. DK Metcalf is trying to make the US Track & Field Olympic Team in the 100 meter dash. How will he do against elite runners this weekend at his first US Track event?
  4. Which Knights giveaway are you most excited about?
  5. Who is your way too early pick to win the Wells Fargo Championship?
  6. The Knights have many alias’. The Caballeros, The Pitmasters. If you could rename the Knights for one game, what would you call the franchise?

