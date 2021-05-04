CSL Quick Six: Knights, DK Metcalf and Wells Fargo Championship

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 4, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Tommy Viola.
- Which player on the Knights roster are you most excited about?
- Which Knights player is the next one to be called up to the show?
- DK Metcalf is trying to make the US Track & Field Olympic Team in the 100 meter dash. How will he do against elite runners this weekend at his first US Track event?
- Which Knights giveaway are you most excited about?
- Who is your way too early pick to win the Wells Fargo Championship?
- The Knights have many alias’. The Caballeros, The Pitmasters. If you could rename the Knights for one game, what would you call the franchise?