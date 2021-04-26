CSL Quick Six: Justin Fields, soccer clubs and BBQ

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 26 2021, Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Joe Murano, Brien Blakely and Kyle Bailey.

  1. If Justin Fields is available at No. 8 for Carolina, do they take him?
  2. If the Panthers target a wideout in this draft, who should it be?
  3. If the Panthers trade back, what’s the furthest point you expected them to go back to?
  4. The Clippers have inked Boogie Cousins for the rest of the season. What’s their shot in the west?
  5. The owner of Spotify along with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry are trying to buy Arsenal from the Kroenke Sports Group. If you could buy any soccer club which one would it be?
  6. You ate 30 pounds of pork this weekend at the Unknown Brewing Smoke Off. What was your favorite BBQ dish and when is the next time you’ll eat BBQ?

