CSL Quick Six: Julian Edelman, Kevin James and cereal talk

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 12, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.

Just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, what’s the one position you think the Panthers should load up on? The Patriots Julian Edelman retired as of this afternoon. Is it staying that way or is he making his way down to Tampa with his buddies Gronk and Tom Brady? The Hurricanes made just one move at the trade deadline. Did they do enough to be a legit Stanley Cup contender? Is it time for Major League Baseball to review its instant replay standards? Kevin James to play Sean Payton in a movie about him coaching his son’s team. Good choice for the role? Cereal talk. You can only have one the rest of your life. What’s your pick?