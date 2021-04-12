CSL Quick Six: Julian Edelman, Kevin James and cereal talk

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 12, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Walker Mehl.
- Just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, what’s the one position you think the Panthers should load up on?
- The Patriots Julian Edelman retired as of this afternoon. Is it staying that way or is he making his way down to Tampa with his buddies Gronk and Tom Brady?
- The Hurricanes made just one move at the trade deadline. Did they do enough to be a legit Stanley Cup contender?
- Is it time for Major League Baseball to review its instant replay standards?
- Kevin James to play Sean Payton in a movie about him coaching his son’s team. Good choice for the role?
- Cereal talk. You can only have one the rest of your life. What’s your pick?