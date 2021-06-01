CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye, Jake Paul, pre-wedding jitters

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 1, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakeley, Josh Sims and Will Kunkel.
- Will Joey Slye be the Panthers kicker come week one of the NFL season?
- NASCAR heads out to Wine Country this week. Who is your favorite in Sonoma?
- Who stood out tonight for the Canes?
- Jake Paul is now scheduled to fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. Is this the fight where Paul finally goes down or will he win again?
- With Embiid doubtful for tomorrow, will the Sixers close its series with the Wizards out tomorrow at home?
- This is your last show before you get married this weekend. Any pre-wedding jitters?