CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye, Jake Paul, pre-wedding jitters

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 1, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakeley, Josh Sims and Will Kunkel.

  1. Will Joey Slye be the Panthers kicker come week one of the NFL season?
  2. NASCAR heads out to Wine Country this week. Who is your favorite in Sonoma?
  3. Who stood out tonight for the Canes?
  4. Jake Paul is now scheduled to fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. Is this the fight where Paul finally goes down or will he win again?
  5. With Embiid doubtful for tomorrow, will the Sixers close its series with the Wizards out tomorrow at home?
  6. This is your last show before you get married this weekend. Any pre-wedding jitters?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories