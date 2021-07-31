CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye, Devonte Graham, Jordan shoes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 31, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Carla Gebhart and Shaquira Speaks.

  1. Who will have more sacks this season: Haasan Reddick or Brian Burns?
  2. Joey Slye has kicked for Carolina the last two years. Will the team bring another kicker in while they’re in Spartanburg?
  3. Will Devonte’ Graham still be a Hornet when the NBA season starts?
  4. What’s the best pair of Jordans out there?
  5. Hurricanes added another goalie today in Alex Luon. Are they doing shopping in free agency or will we one more big move?
  6. Name a Carolina Panther you feel you could beat in a 50-yard dash. Call them out right now.

