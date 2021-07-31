CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye, Devonte Graham, Jordan shoes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 31, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Carla Gebhart and Shaquira Speaks.
- Who will have more sacks this season: Haasan Reddick or Brian Burns?
- Joey Slye has kicked for Carolina the last two years. Will the team bring another kicker in while they’re in Spartanburg?
- Will Devonte’ Graham still be a Hornet when the NBA season starts?
- What’s the best pair of Jordans out there?
- Hurricanes added another goalie today in Alex Luon. Are they doing shopping in free agency or will we one more big move?
- Name a Carolina Panther you feel you could beat in a 50-yard dash. Call them out right now.