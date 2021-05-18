CSL Quick Six: James Borrego, LeBron v. Steph and airline pet peeves

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 18, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Josh Sims.

  1. Give me a grade for James Borrego’s coaching job this season?
  2. The Hornets still exceeded expectations. What’s the expectation for next year?
  3. How do the Pacers follow up this performance against Bos/Wash?
  4. Indianapolis and Charlotte both host races in two weeks. What’s better, the Indy 500 or Coke 600?
  5. What do you expect out of LeBron vs. Steph tomorrow?
  6. You guys fly back tomorrow, what’s your airline pet peeve?

