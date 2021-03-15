CSL Quick Six: Jameis Winston, NFL Free Agency and the Grammys

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 15, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.

Which ACC team is going to go the furthest in the NCAA Tournament? Will Jameis Winston be the starter in New Orleans next season? Who had the biggest free agent signing in the NFL today? With all the fan fare the PGA puts on the Players Tournament, should it be considered as the fifth major in golf? Aaron Carter released a video of himself training for his celebrity fight against former NBA player Lamar Odom. Does he have a prayer? Grade the Grammys from last night.