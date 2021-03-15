CSL Quick Six: Jameis Winston, NFL Free Agency and the Grammys

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 15, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.
- Which ACC team is going to go the furthest in the NCAA Tournament?
- Will Jameis Winston be the starter in New Orleans next season?
- Who had the biggest free agent signing in the NFL today?
- With all the fan fare the PGA puts on the Players Tournament, should it be considered as the fifth major in golf?
- Aaron Carter released a video of himself training for his celebrity fight against former NBA player Lamar Odom. Does he have a prayer?
- Grade the Grammys from last night.