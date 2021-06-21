CSL Quick Six: Jacob deGrom, Kyle Larson and NCAA

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 21, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Walker Mehl.
- Of the NBA Playoffs so far, who has been the most underperforming or disappointing player to watch?
- Jacob deGrom has been called the best pitcher in baseball but some are arguing he’s the best current athlete at his sport. Agree or disagree?
- Kyle Larson has four wins in a row counting the all-star race. Do you see his dominance coming to an end anytime soon?
- What Panthers player are you most excited to watch develop headed into Panthers Training Camp?
- You asked this earlier today on Twitter but let’s hear your response now: Does the NCAA still exist in 10 years?
- Are you still “Trusting the Process” with the 76ers…and really all Philly sports?