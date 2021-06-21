CSL Quick Six: Jacob deGrom, Kyle Larson and NCAA

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 21, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Walker Mehl.

  1. Of the NBA Playoffs so far, who has been the most underperforming or disappointing player to watch?
  2. Jacob deGrom has been called the best pitcher in baseball but some are arguing he’s the best current athlete at his sport. Agree or disagree?
  3. Kyle Larson has four wins in a row counting the all-star race. Do you see his dominance coming to an end anytime soon?
  4. What Panthers player are you most excited to watch develop headed into Panthers Training Camp?
  5. You asked this earlier today on Twitter but let’s hear your response now: Does the NCAA still exist in 10 years?
  6. Are you still “Trusting the Process” with the 76ers…and really all Philly sports?

