CSL Quick Six: Ian Thomas, Truist Field and Floyd Mayweather

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- First, it was the foul smell, now it's the drinking water: People living near the New Indy Plant in south Carolina are detailing even more complaints in a new petition.

"There’s no escaping it. You can light a candle but it’s like putting a flowery aroma over a rotten egg smell. So it's not even like you can get rid of it,” Jessica Fitzgibbon, who has been experiencing bloody noses and migraines.