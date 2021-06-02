CSL Quick Six: Ian Thomas, Truist Field and Floyd Mayweather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 2, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebhart and Ryan Kruger.

  1. Matt Rhule says tight end Ian Thomas is having a great mini camp. Will he ever be the Panthers top tight end again?
  2. Will Aaron Rodgers be a Packer come Week 1 of the NFL season?
  3. Are the Carolina Hurricanes underperforming or are the Lightning that good right now?
  4. NASCAR is said to be eyeing a Chicago Street Race within a few season. Do you see that coming to life?
  5. On the field or in the concourse, what’s one thing you’d like the Knights to add to Truist Field?
  6. The million dollar man said it best: Everybody has a price. How much would it take for you to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather for 8 rounds?

