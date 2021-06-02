CSL Quick Six: Ian Thomas, Truist Field and Floyd Mayweather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 2, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims, Carla Gebhart and Ryan Kruger.
- Matt Rhule says tight end Ian Thomas is having a great mini camp. Will he ever be the Panthers top tight end again?
- Will Aaron Rodgers be a Packer come Week 1 of the NFL season?
- Are the Carolina Hurricanes underperforming or are the Lightning that good right now?
- NASCAR is said to be eyeing a Chicago Street Race within a few season. Do you see that coming to life?
- On the field or in the concourse, what’s one thing you’d like the Knights to add to Truist Field?
- The million dollar man said it best: Everybody has a price. How much would it take for you to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather for 8 rounds?