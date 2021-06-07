CSL Quick Six: Hurricanes, CMC and Nick Saban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – June 7, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.
- Can the Carolina Hurricanes get to Game 7?
- Who’s the best player on the court right now in the NBA Playoffs?
- CBS Sports Top 100 had Christian McCaffrey ranked at No. 21. Agree or disagree?
- Will your 76ers get past Atlanta? Only up by one game. Any concern there?
- 69-year-old Nick Saban has agreed to a 3-year contract extension running through the 2029 season. Do you see him coaching til age 77 or will he retire before?
- Would you rather have the ability to function off 3 hours of sleep everyday or have the time to sleep 10 hours every night?