CSL Quick Six: Hurricanes, CMC and Nick Saban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – June 7, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.

  1. Can the Carolina Hurricanes get to Game 7?
  2. Who’s the best player on the court right now in the NBA Playoffs?
  3. CBS Sports Top 100 had Christian McCaffrey ranked at No. 21. Agree or disagree?
  4. Will your 76ers get past Atlanta? Only up by one game. Any concern there?
  5. 69-year-old Nick Saban has agreed to a 3-year contract extension running through the 2029 season. Do you see him coaching til age 77 or will he retire before?
  6. Would you rather have the ability to function off 3 hours of sleep everyday or have the time to sleep 10 hours every night?

