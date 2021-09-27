CSL Quick Six: How good are the Panthers and should the Steelers move on from Roethlisberger?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six. Brien Blakely here joining us was an all-state honorable mention point guard in high school. Two minutes on the clock:
- Giannis says he is “not even close to satisfied” after winning it all last year. Will he win another title?
- Who’s the best player in the NBA today?
- The Panthers are 3-0, best in the NFL, but on a scale of 1-10, how good are the Panthers?
- The White Sox and Tigers benches cleared today, give us a 15 second story about a baseball scrum you were in.
- If you could go back to school to be a cheerleader again, where would you go?
- Is it time for the Steelers to move on from Ben Roethlisberger?