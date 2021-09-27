CSL Quick Six: How good are the Panthers and should the Steelers move on from Roethlisberger?

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six. Brien Blakely here joining us was an all-state honorable mention point guard in high school. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Giannis says he is “not even close to satisfied” after winning it all last year. Will he win another title?
  • Who’s the best player in the NBA today?
  • The Panthers are 3-0, best in the NFL, but on a scale of 1-10, how good are the Panthers?
  • The White Sox and Tigers benches cleared today, give us a 15 second story about a baseball scrum you were in.
  • If you could go back to school to be a cheerleader again, where would you go?
  • Is it time for the Steelers to move on from Ben Roethlisberger?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories