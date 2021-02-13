CSL Quick Six: Hornets trade, Teddy Bridgewater, Daytona 500 picks

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Carla Gebhart.

  1. Do you think the Hornets need to make a trade for another piece right now?
  2. What MLB name would you like to see in its two new AAA divisions?
  3. Do you believe Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2021?
  4. There’s a rumor that NHL superstar Sidney Crosby could be moved if the Penguins don’t get to the playoffs. Do you believe it?
  5. Plain and simple: Who is your pick for the Daytona 500?
  6. What is Will’s worst travel habit when you’re on the road?

