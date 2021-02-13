CSL Quick Six: Hornets trade, Teddy Bridgewater, Daytona 500 picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Carla Gebhart.
- Do you think the Hornets need to make a trade for another piece right now?
- What MLB name would you like to see in its two new AAA divisions?
- Do you believe Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2021?
- There’s a rumor that NHL superstar Sidney Crosby could be moved if the Penguins don’t get to the playoffs. Do you believe it?
- Plain and simple: Who is your pick for the Daytona 500?
- What is Will’s worst travel habit when you’re on the road?