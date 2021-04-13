CSL Quick Six: Hornets, Teddy Bridgewater and Space Jam 2

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 13, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Sam Farber.
- What is the biggest threat to the Hornets playoff chances?
- Over the last few games, which Hornet has stepped up the most?
- Of the Hornets on the court tonight, who do you give the ball to, to hit a game-winning shot?
- How soon do you think it’ll be until Teddy Bridgewater is traded?
- Will the Hornets grab a top six playoff seed or have to get in through the play-in tournament?
- LeBron is leading the Toon Squad in Space Jam 2 against Don Cheedle’s Goon Squad. Which Hornet would fit well in that movie and why?