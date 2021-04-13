CSL Quick Six: Hornets, Teddy Bridgewater and Space Jam 2

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 13, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Sam Farber.

  1. What is the biggest threat to the Hornets playoff chances?
  2. Over the last few games, which Hornet has stepped up the most?
  3. Of the Hornets on the court tonight, who do you give the ball to, to hit a game-winning shot?
  4. How soon do you think it’ll be until Teddy Bridgewater is traded?
  5. Will the Hornets grab a top six playoff seed or have to get in through the play-in tournament?
  6. LeBron is leading the Toon Squad in Space Jam 2 against Don Cheedle’s Goon Squad. Which Hornet would fit well in that movie and why?

