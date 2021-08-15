CSL Quick Six: Hornets, NFL taunting and The Crown Club

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 15, 2021, CSL Quick Six with The Crown Club’s Evan and Scotty, and The Roaring Riot’s Josh Klein.

  1. Who was your favorite “get” for the Hornets this offseason?
  2. As a fan of professional sports in Charlotte, what was worse…losing Kemba or Steve Smith?
  3. What are your thoughts on the new “no taunting” rule in the NFL?
  4. James Borrego got a contract extension this past season. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate JB’s coaching performance since he’s been in Charlotte?
  5. Lots of T-Shirts went out for the Crown Club. Who were you most stoked to see rep the brand?
  6. Twitter profile says Karoake DJ. What’s your go-to song on the mic?

