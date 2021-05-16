CSL Quick Six: Hornets, Kelvin Benjamin and play-in games

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 16, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Rod Boone.

  1. Steph Curry is this season’s scoring champion. Where does his performance this season rank compared to his MVP years?
  2. Which NFL player moving to tight end do you believe in more…Tim Tebow in Jacksonville or former Panther Kelvin Benjamin with the Giants?
  3. Who is the X-Factor for the Hornets in Tuesday’s game against Indiana?
  4. If the Hornets beat Indiana, would you rather see them face Boston or Washington?
  5. Given the amount of important games on the final day of the NBA regular season, should the play-in tournaments stay?
  6. If not the Hornets, who do you want to see win the NBA title and why?

