CSL Quick Six: Hornets, Kelvin Benjamin and play-in games

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 16, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Rod Boone.
- Steph Curry is this season’s scoring champion. Where does his performance this season rank compared to his MVP years?
- Which NFL player moving to tight end do you believe in more…Tim Tebow in Jacksonville or former Panther Kelvin Benjamin with the Giants?
- Who is the X-Factor for the Hornets in Tuesday’s game against Indiana?
- If the Hornets beat Indiana, would you rather see them face Boston or Washington?
- Given the amount of important games on the final day of the NBA regular season, should the play-in tournaments stay?
- If not the Hornets, who do you want to see win the NBA title and why?