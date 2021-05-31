CSL Quick Six: Hendrick Motorsports, NCAA Baseball, beach days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A busload of more than 40 members of the militia group the Oath Keepers, rode in commercial buses to the Capitol ahead of the attack on Jan. 6, according to a new superseding indictment unsealed over the weekend.

The indictment names 16 co-conspirators, including former High Point Police Officer Laura Steele, who are accused of planning and coordinating the attack weeks before.