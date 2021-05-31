CSL Quick Six: Hendrick Motorsports, NCAA Baseball, beach days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 31, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Joe Murano.
- Summer Olympics are right around the corner. Which event are you most intrigued about?
- Which Hendrick Driver has the best chance to win the title. Larson, Bowman, Elliott or Byron?
- Duke, NC State, South Carolina, Charlotte, UNC and ECU are all in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Which of those Carolina schools makes it the furthest.
- Seahawks are in talks with Atlanta about trading for Julio Jones. Where do you think Jones ends up in 2021?
- You were at the beach this weekend. Describe the perfect beach vacation day from start to finish?
- When was the last time a sports team let you down?