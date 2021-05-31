CSL Quick Six: Hendrick Motorsports, NCAA Baseball, beach days

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 31, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Joe Murano.

  1. Summer Olympics are right around the corner. Which event are you most intrigued about?
  2. Which Hendrick Driver has the best chance to win the title. Larson, Bowman, Elliott or Byron?
  3. Duke, NC State, South Carolina, Charlotte, UNC and ECU are all in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Which of those Carolina schools makes it the furthest.
  4. Seahawks are in talks with Atlanta about trading for Julio Jones. Where do you think Jones ends up in 2021?
  5. You were at the beach this weekend. Describe the perfect beach vacation day from start to finish?
  6. When was the last time a sports team let you down?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories