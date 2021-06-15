CSL Quick Six: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, US Open and MLB substance policy

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 15, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and Brien Blakey.
- Do you think Ha Ha Clinton-Dix makes the Panthers roster this season?
- Will the Panthers get a deal done for Taylor Moton before the season starts?
- Texans GM Nick Aserio says a decision on the fate of Deshaun Watson with the team will happen before Training Camp. Do you believe that?
- Who does better at the US Open? Brooks or Bryson?
- Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are in for the Olympics. Can Team USA get it done if they’re the only two stars on the roster?
- Should Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy be applauded or laughed at?