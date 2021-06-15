CSL Quick Six: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, US Open and MLB substance policy

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 15, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and Brien Blakey.

  1. Do you think Ha Ha Clinton-Dix makes the Panthers roster this season?
  2. Will the Panthers get a deal done for Taylor Moton before the season starts?
  3. Texans GM Nick Aserio says a decision on the fate of Deshaun Watson with the team will happen before Training Camp. Do you believe that?
  4. Who does better at the US Open? Brooks or Bryson?
  5. Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are in for the Olympics. Can Team USA get it done if they’re the only two stars on the roster?
  6. Should Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy be applauded or laughed at?

