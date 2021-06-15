CSL Quick Six: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, US Open and MLB substance policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have revealed that the transmission rates of some sexually transmitted diseases have gone up in Mecklenburg County before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX46 compared the numbers from January through March 2021, and the same period in 2020. The numbers indicate that while numbers of chlamydia have gone down, numbers for gonorrhea, primary and secondary syphilis, and HIV have gone up.